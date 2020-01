A cold start to the new week

Cold and dry is the theme this week

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — AS A STRONG AREA OF HIGH-PRESSURE MOVES TOWARD OUR AREA, TEMPERATURES WILL BE THE MAIN STORY THIS WHOLE WEEK, STAYING MOSTLY BELOW NORMAL. DAYTIME HIGHS ARE FORECAST TO BE IN THE 30S, WITH OVERNIGHT LOWS DROPPING INTO THE UPPER TEENS TO MID-20S.

BY FRIDAY, A STORM WILL DEVELOP AND START TO HEAD IN OUR DIRECTION, AS IT TAKES AN EAST-NORTHEAST TRACK. OUR PRECIPITATION CHANCES INCREASE OVER OUR REGION FRIDAY NIGHT AND HEADING INTO ANOTHER WEEKEND. THE STORM WILL THEN EITHER A) MOVE OVER OUR AREA OR B) WILL TRANSFER ITS ENERGY FROM THE GREAT LAKES INTO A COASTAL STORM ON SATURDAY. EITHER WAY, WE WILL LOOK TO RECEIVE PRECIPITATION IN FORM OR RAIN OR SNOW (MAINLY OVER HIGHER ELEVATIONS) BETWEEN FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY NIGHT AS THE LOW DEEPENS OFFSHORE. THE STORM MOVES AWAY FROM US SATURDAY NIGHT INTO SUNDAY WITH SOME LINGERING PRECIPITATION.

OVERNIGHT: CLEAR TO MOSTLY CLEAR AND COLD. LOWS RANGING BETWEEN THE MID-TEENS TO THE LOWER TO MID-20S. WINDS NW 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY AND COLD. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID-30S.

WEDNESDAY: SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 30S.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE LOWER TO MID-40S.

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH CLOUDS AND SHOWERS DEVELOPING OVERNIGHT. HIGHS IN LOW TO MID 40S.

SATURDAY: RAIN LIKELY, POSSIBLY MIXED WITH SNOW. HIGHS FROM THE UPPER 30S TO LOWER 40S.

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, WITH LEFTOVER MOUNTAIN SNOW SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE MID-40S.

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE MID-40S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF YOUR DAY!