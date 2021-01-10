A cold night with increasing clouds

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – Clear and calm this evening as clouds build over the area tonight. Another chilly night with lows in the upper 20’s. A low pressure system to our south will bring clouds to the area, but we can expect to stay dry on Monday. Morning cloudiness will give way to a gradual clearing by afternoon, which will keep our high temperatures slightly lower than today.

We’ll stay mostly sunny over the next few days as temperatures increase closer to 50 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday. Our next cold front will be moving through late on Friday. There’s not much precipitation associated with it, but we could see a light mix of rain and snow. Colder temperatures and blustery winds are expected to start your weekend.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Tonight: Increasing cloudiness. Lows will be in the upper 20’s to low 30’s.

Monday: Early clouds to afternoon sun. Highs will range from the low to upper 40’s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40’s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs will be in the upper 40’s to low 50’s.

Thursday: Party sunny. Highs will be in the upper 40’s to low 50’s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of mixed precipitation overnight. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40’s.

Saturday: Partly sunny, blustery, and colder. Highs will be in the upper 30’s to low 40’s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Highs will be near 40 degrees.

Enjoy your week!

Meteorologist Michael Del Sontro