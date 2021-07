Good Friday! A cold front will pass through the area tonight bringing in a change in the air-mass for the better. Humidity will take a drop overnight and into Saturday making it feel like one of the best days in the month of July. Watch me at 5p and 6p every weeknight on WDVM. – Lou Scally

Here’s a look at your hour-by-hour forecast for Saturday. Enjoy the nice break we get from the typical summertime weather – ssumner@localdvm.com