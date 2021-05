A cold front brings us heat, higher humidity, and some storms

GOOD TUESDAY! TONIGHT, AFTER A FEW MOUNTAIN STORMS DIE DOWN, WE’LL SEE AND FEEL MILD AND SLIGHTLY HUMID WEATHER. WHERE THERE WERE SOME SHOWERS AND STORMS, WEST OF THE BLUE RIDGE, SOME PATCHY FOG IS POSSIBLE OVERNIGHT. OVERNIGHT LOW TEMPS ARE EXPECTED TO RANGE FROM THE LOW 60S TO THE LOW 70S. AS A COLD FRONT HEADS OUR WAY ON WEDNESDAY, OUR WEATHER WILL SLOWLY GO DOWNHILL DURING THE AFTERNOON. THE MORNING IS FORECAST TO BE DRY AND GETTING HOTTER EACH AND EVERY PASSING HOUR. RAIN AND A COUPLE OF STRONG TO SEVERE STORMS, CAPABLE OF GUSTY WINDS, ARE IN THE FORECAST FOR THE PRIMETIME HOURS OF HEATING. ANY ACTIVITY MAY LINGER INTO MID-EVENING BEFORE DISSIPATING AS THE COLD FRONT CONTINUES TO MOVE SOUTH AND AWAY FROM THE REGION, BY THURSDAY MORNING. WHILE WE GET A BRIEF BREAK FROM ANY PRECIPITATION THURSDAY, BY FRIDAY ANOTHER STORM SYSTEM WILL BEGIN TO IMPACT THE AREA BY THE AFTERNOON. MOST MODELS BRING A GOOD SOAKING RAIN TO THE REGION OVERNIGHT FRIDAY INTO SATURDAY, BUT WITH HIGH-PRESSURE BUILDING IN LATER ON SATURDAY, CLEARING SKIES WILL SLOWLY UNFOLD. SUNDAY, HIGH PRESSURE FULLY MAKES AN IMPACT, BRING OUR AREA OF PLENTIFUL AMOUNTS OF SUNSHINE AND COOLER WEATHER FOR THE END OF THE WEEKEND BEFORE WE START TO WARM. MEMORIAL DAY IS ALSO LOOKING TERRIFIC, UNDER MOSTLY SUNNY SKIES.

TONIGHT: CLOUDS INCREASE. LOWS RANGE FROM 62-72 DEGREES.

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH AFTERNOON STRONG TO SEVERE SCATTERED STORMS. HIGHS IN THE LOW 90S.

THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE MID-80S.

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE 70S.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS. LATE DAY/NIGHT CLEARING. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE 70S.

MEMORIAL DAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE 70S.

TUESDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY. HIGHS AROUND 80 DEGREES.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF THE DAY!