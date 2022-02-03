A cold front brings major changes to the region

A potpourri of weather will be seen with this cold front, but for most of us locally we won’t be seeing much-accumulating snow but instead accumulating rain. – ssumner@localdvm.com

Good Thursday! Overnight into Friday, a cold front will move through the area, and over time rain will change over to freezing rain in Garrett, western Grant, and western Pendleton counties during Friday morning. As a result, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory beginning at 1 am tonight and lasting into the mid-afternoon hours of Friday. Temperatures are expected to rapidly fall around midday Friday through Friday night as the cold front pushes out to sea and high pressure builds in clearing our skies. The Winter Weather Advisory has been issued due to some folks seeing a glaze to a tenth of an inch of freezing rain; otherwise; most of the people in our area will have to deal with just a chilly rain. All precipitation will wind down from west to east in the afternoon and with the temperatures dropping rapidly Friday night, we’ll watch for a potential refreeze becoming an issue everywhere. Lows tomorrow night will drop into the teens and lower the 20s, with single digits in the mountains. When factoring in a northwesterly wind, this will lead to wind chills in the single digits and lower teens, with below zero readings in the mountains. In addition to the advisory, the National Weather Service continues the Areal Flood Watch for Garrett, Western Allegany, Western Grant, and Western Mineral where the snowpack is the thickest. Cold conditions will linger into the weekend, but it will be dry. Heading into next week, our weather pattern will stay inactive as areas of weak high-pressure influence the Mid-Atlantic region.

Major temperature swings will be seen over a 24-hour window. prepare for winter’s arrival this weekend, even under sunny skies, it will be COLD! Also, from the weekend into next week, dry weather is in the forecast. – ssumner@localdvm.com

TONIGHT: Rain, fog, and mild. Lows will range from 33-58 degrees.

FRIDAY: Mixed precipitation early with gradual clearing. Highs dropping through the 40s into the 30s.

WEEKEND: Sunny and cold! Highs in the 30s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY: Sunny to mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s.

Have a safe great night!

Meteorologist Scott Sumner