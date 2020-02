A cold end to the week

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD THURSDAY! A STORM SYSTEM WILL PASS WELL SOUTH OF THE REGION TODAY INTO TONIGHT AND WILL HELP TO PULL AWAY THE SOUTHERN CLOUDS AND MOISTURE. BY MIDNIGHT, HIGH PRESSURE WILL START TO BRING ABOUT SOME CLEARING TO OUR SKIES AND WITH THAT, SOME VERY CHILLY AIR WILL SPILL ON IN. WITH SOUTHERN STORM GONE ON FRIDAY, MORE SUNSHINE WILL BE SEEN AS HIGH PRESSURE BUILDS ACROSS THE AREA. IT WILL BE THE COLDEST DAY OVER THE NEXT WEEK, BUT A MODERATING TREND WILL BEGIN SATURDAY AND THROUGHOUT THE WEEKEND. SPEAKING OF THE WEEKEND, AFTERNOON HIGH TEMPERATURES WILL START OFF IN THE MID TO UPPER 40S SATURDAY, TRANSITIONING INTO THE MID-50S UNDER MOSTLY SUNNY SKIES.

MONDAY SHOULD START OUT DRY; HOWEVER, BY MIDDAY INTO THE AFTERNOON, HIGH CLOUDS WILL BE ON THE INCREASE ALONG SOME LIGHT RAIN BY THE EVENING. THE SHOWERS ARE FORECAST TO LINGER INTO TUESDAY BEFORE MOVING AWAY AND ARE REPLACED WITH VARIABLY CLOUDY SKIES BY MID-WEEK. IT NOW LOOKS LIKE CHANCES FOR SHOWERS WILL PERSIST THROUGH WEDNESDAY BEFORE THE SUNSHINE AND CLEARER SKIES ARRIVE.

HERE’S A LOOK AT YOUR EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: CLOUDY WITH ISOLATED FLURRY POSSIBLE, THEN GRADUAL CLEARING. LOWS IN THE TEENS AND 20S.

FRIDAY: SUNNY AND COLD. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 30S.

WEEKEND: MOSTLY SUNNY. MILDER. HIGHS AROUND 50 DEGREES.

MONDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS WITH LATE DAY SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE 50S.

TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH A CHANCE FOR SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 40S TO UPPER 50S.

THURSDAY: MIX OF SUN AND CLOUDS. HIGHS IN THE 30S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF YOUR DAY!