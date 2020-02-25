A cloudy day after morning showers

There will be the possibility of heavy downpours Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Light rain fell this morning on our way to work, but things for the rest of the afternoon should remain cloudy. We may see areas of drizzle, but the main concern will be the potential for dense fog overnight into Wednesday morning. Lows will only drop into the 40’s.

Cloudy skies will begin your Wednesday, but a possible thundershower is possible Wednesday afternoon and evening. A Marginal Risk of severe weather is possible in areas east of the Northern Virginia Blue Ridge Mountains.

Cloud cover will limit storm intensity, but a few storms may spark anyway due to the trough moving through the area along with the warmer temperatures to the south. They may even see a break in the clouds Wednesday morning.

The system that pushes through on Wednesday will kick up the winds and drop temperatures as we head into Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 30’s and low to mid 40’s Thursday with clearing clouds. Winds will gust up to 35 mph. Temperatures will be in the 30’s this weekend with a mix of sun and clouds.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies with drizzle and fog in the afternoon after morning showers. Highs will be in the low to mid 50’s. Winds will be light and variable.

Tuesday night: Cloudy skies with drizzle and fog. Fog may be dense in a few areas as calm winds set into the area. Lows will be in the low to mid 40’s.

Wednesday: Morning drizzle with possible fog before a heavy downpour of rain and possible thunderous showers in the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50’s.

Thursday: Broken clouds with sunnier skies on their way. Highs will be in the upper 30’s and low to mid 40’s. Winds will gusts as high as 35 mph.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s.

Saturday: Plan for partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 30’s.

Sunday: Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 30’s and low to mid 40’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy with temperatures warming up into the 40’s and 50’s.

Have a terrific Tuesday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen