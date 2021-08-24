A clear sky and a hot night in store for the entire area

Good Tuesday! As advertised it has been a hot day and tonight will be quite warm and dry. Under a starry sky, and high pressure over our region, overnight lows look to range from the upper 60s to around 80 degrees. On Wednesday, enough heat and humidity may result in a few pop-up showers or storms near the higher terrain or along with the bay breeze, but the majority of us will stay dry and hot. I’m expecting heat indices topping 100 in places, but not quite reaching advisory criteria, which is 105 degrees or higher. With afternoon temps peaking in the low to mid-90s, this will help in leading to an increase in instability, helping to produce some isolated showers and thunderstorms mainly Wed afternoon and evening. Overnight lows Wednesday should remain high in the mid to upper 70s.

From Thursday on, we have a better chance for scattered showers and storms as winds will remain mostly out of the south to southwest leading to a continuation of warm and humid air. Right now, the best chance of seeing storms on Thursday will be west of the Blue Ridge Mountains and will form due to a combination of terrain circulations. Friday and Saturday, once again, as a cold front approaches from the west, the best chance of seeing storms will be west of the Blue Ridge Mountains. The threat for showers and thunderstorms will continue into next week, but temperatures with more clouds around, will gradually lower heading into the weekend and beyond. There is a threat for flash flooding more so on Friday into Saturday when the front will be at its closest proximity to us, so stay tuned to WDVM for the very latest on the potential for flooding reports.

Tonight: Starry skies with some overnight fog. Lows range from 69-80 degrees.

Wednesday-Friday: Hot with partly cloudy with scattered to isolated storms. Highs in the 90s.

Weekend: Variably cloudy with isolated scattered showers and storms. Highs in the 80s.

Monday-Tuesday: Partly cloudy with some mountain storms. Highs in the 80s.

Have a great rest of the day!