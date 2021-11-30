A clear and chilly evening

Good Tuesday! Tonight, with a clear sky and lighter wind, temperatures should drop to near freezing for many areas, with the upper 20s in the typically cooler outlying areas. Wednesday will start off dry and mainly sunny, but as the afternoon unfolds a fast-moving disturbance and cold front will drop in from the north, bringing clouds and rain showers to the region under a milder west wind. The main story, on Thursday, will be the strong winds behind the front. Wind speeds will increase to around 30 mph with gusts approaching 50 to 60 mph along and between the Allegheny Front and Interstate 81. Breezy conditions will likely continue into Friday as slightly cooler air arrives. Currently, the weekend is looking nice for early December, as it will be dry and partly cloudy. Late Sunday night and into Monday, attention turns to the system that may be impacting the eastern third of the country early next week. It is still too early to get the specifics down, but we could have a storm along our coast, or the potential for no storm if a few weather components are displaced far enough away from each other. Regardless of any moisture heading this way early next week, it looks like we are headed back into the deep freeze as temperatures are forecast to drop drastically next Tuesday. Stay tuned to the WDVM Weather team throughout the period, as we track next week’s system.

On the last day of November, some of the regions saw some light snow accumulate on the grass, and here are some of those cities and towns that woke up to some snow. – ssumner@localdvm.com

Tonight: Mostly clear and chilly. Lows to range between 30-37 degrees.

Wednesday: Clouds increase. PM rain showers. Highs around 50 degrees.

Thursday: Variably cloudy, windy, and mild. Highs around 60 degrees.

Friday: Mostly sunny and slightly cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 50s

Weekend: Partly cloudy. Highs ranging from the upper 40s to mid-50s.

Monday: Partly sunny with some rain showers. Highs in the 40s.

Tuesday: Sunny and cold. Highs in the upper 30s to low40s.

Have a great rest of your day!