A chilly start, but turning fairly mild this afternoon

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, a few more clouds to the west. Winds: SW 5-10 mph, High: 49 (46-53)

Wednesday night: Increasing clouds, a few flurries possible to the west by daybreak. Winds: WSW 3-5 mph, Low: 29 (25-33)

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies. Winds: WSW 4-8 mph, High: 51 (48-55), Low: 31 (28-34)

Friday: Mostly cloudy with rain/snow showers likely late. Highs will be in the middle to upper 40’s with lows in the lower to middle 30’s.

Saturday: Broken clouds with spotty rain/snow showers possible, mainly early. Highs will be in the lower to middle 40’s with lows in the middle to upper 20’s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs will be in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s with lows in the middle to upper 20’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 40’s with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 40’s with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

Forecast Discussion

By January standards, we’ve had an extremely quiet stretch of weather, and we’re going to keep it going today. Sunshine filled the sky yesterday as temperatures warmed into the 40’s, and we’ve turned chilly again overnight. We’ll go from just below freezing and jump all the way into the 40’s and lower 50’s this afternoon under plenty more sunshine. There will be a few clouds off to the west, but nothing too substantial. A weak shortwave will increase clouds even more overnight, and a few flurries can’t be ruled out into the early morning hours Thursday. After these early clouds head out, it’s going to be another very mild day tomorrow under partly cloudy skies.

Finally, there will be an end to our quiet stretch as we head into the later hours on Friday. A storm system that is currently blasting the Pacific Northwest with lots of rain and wind will drift east into the Great Lakes by the end of this week. It will send a fairly potent cold front across the region Friday night, with a new low forming along this front once it reaches the coast Saturday morning. Light rain showers will fall across the lower elevations to the east, with a better chance of snow mixing in or just plain snow falling across the ridge tops to the west. As colder and drier northwest winds kick in Saturday morning, precipitation will quickly end from west to east, though there could be some lingering mountain snow showers. All in all, we won’t see any major impacts from this event.

The rest of the weekend will be a bit breezy and chilly on the backside of this system, but really temperatures will just be falling back closer to normal. Skies will clear out and we’ll have plenty of sunshine by Sunday. It’s looking like next week starts out fairly quiet as well, with just a few weak disturbances nearby but not much else. Expect partly cloudy skies both Monday and next Tuesday with temperatures still running slightly above average by about 5 degrees or so.

Have a great Wednesday everyone!

Meteorologist Damon Matson