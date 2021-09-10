A chilly night for some under a starry sky and light winds

Happy Friday! After a beautiful day, high pressure will move overhead tonight setting the stage for clear skies and a chilly night for some. Low temperatures are forecasted to range from the upper 40s and lower 50s for most locations. Areas of patchy fog may also be possible, especially in areas to the west of the Blue Ridge Mountains. High pressure will be with us all weekend, bringing sunny to mostly sunny skies to the region along with warming temperatures, especially Sunday. Saturday’s highs will be around 80 degrees, but on Sunday, temperatures will peak in the upper 80s and lower 90s for most and it will be notably more humid. Heading into next week, mostly dry conditions will continue, but on Tuesday will start to see more clouds and a few scattered showers and thundershowers look to make a return. By Wednesday and Thursday a cold front will approach the region from the west and at that time is when we have the best potential for more widespread showers and thunderstorms, some of which may have the potential to be severe. Late next week high pressure looks to return for Friday.

Tonight: Starry skies and cool. Lows range from 45-68 degrees.

Weekend: Mostly sunny and gradually getting warmer. Highs in the 80s.

Monday: Mostly sunny, warmer and more humid. Highs around 90 degrees.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and still warm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Wednesday: Variably cloudy with spot showers. Highs in the 80s.

Thursday: Partly sunny with spot showers. Highs in the mid-80s.

Friday: Partly sunny with scattered storms. Highs in the 80s.

Have a great rest of the day and weekend!