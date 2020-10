A chilly Halloween Day, but we quickly warm-up Sunday

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD FRIDAY! THE EARLY MORNING SHOWERS HAVE ENDED AND THE CLOUDY SKIES ARE STARTING TO BREAK UP. TONIGHT, DRY AND COLD CONDITIONS ARE ANTICIPATED, AND THOSE CONDITIONS WILL BE WITH US ALL DAY ON HALLOWEEN. SATURDAY MORNING TEMPS WILL RANGE FROM THE UPPER 20S TO THE MID-30S, AND AS A RESULT, THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CONTINUES WITH THE FREEZE WARNINGS AND FROST ADVISORIES OVERNIGHT, FOR JUST ABOUT ALL COUNTIES EAST OF THE I-81 CORRIDOR. ON HALLOWEEN, WE’LL SEE CHILLED SUNSHINE AS DAYTIME HIGHS ON SATURDAY WILL BE MILD IN THE UPPER 40S TO LOW 50S.

Bundle up! Overnight temps will dip down to the freezing mark this evening in many cities and towns, as the sky slowly clears. Hopefully, all tender vegetation has been brought inside. -Scott Sumner

SUNDAY, A STRONG COLD FRONT WILL ARRIVE BRINGING SOME LIGHT SHOWERS BACK TO THE AREA. THE FRONT WILL PASS THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING, BRINGING A FEW MORE RAINDROPS AND BREEZY CONDITIONS. THE WINDS REALLY LOOKS TO FLOURISH EARLY MONDAY, HELPING TO KEEP US VERY CHILLY ONCE AGAIN. AFTERNOON HIGHS MONDAY WILL BE WELL BELOW NORMAL, STAYING IN THE 30S AND 40S ALL DAY LONG. BY MONDAY NIGHT, THE WINDS WILL RELAX, LEADING TO ANOTHER NIGHT OF FREEZING TEMPS WITH FURTHEST INLAND AREAS IN THE 20S! THE CHILL WILL BE SHORT-LIVED AS LIGHTER, MORE WEST, SOUTHWESTERLY WIND ON TUESDAY, WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY, WILL HELP TO PROVIDE A DRY MID-WEEK WITH WARMING TEMPERATURES.

TONIGHT: GRADUAL CLEARING AND VERY COLD. LOWS RANGE FROM 28-39 DEGREES.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY AND CHILLY. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 40S.

SUNDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE WITH PM SHOWERS. HIGHS AROUND 60 DEGREES.

MONDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY, COLD AND BREEZY. HIGHS IN THE 40S.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE LOWER 50S.

WEDNESDAY: SUNNY. HIGHS AROUND 60 DEGREES.

THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY AND MILDER. HIGHS IN THE MID-60S.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 60S.

HAVE A GREAT WEEKEND!