A chilly and breezy Saturday, before warming Sunday

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD FRIDAY! A SOUTHERN STORM WILL MOVE AWAY FROM THE AREA TONIGHT ENDING OUR SHOWERS CHANCES AND INCREASING OUR WIND ACROSS THE AREA. AS COLDER AIR FILTERS INTO THE REGION, THERE IS A POSSIBILITY THAT THE RAIN CHANGES TO SNOW BEFORE ENDING. SURFACE TEMPS LOOK EXTREMELY MARGINAL, HOWEVER, SO ACCUMULATIONS WILL BE LITTLE TO NONE. THE MOUNTAINS; HOWEVER, LOOK TO CONTINUE WITH SOME SNOW SHOWERS. OVERNIGHT TEMPERATURES WILL END UP NEAR OR BELOW FREEZING IN MUCH OF THE AREA EXCEPT IN AND AROUND THE BELTWAY, BUT WIND CHILLS WILL MAKE IT FEEL COLDER EVERYWHERE.

THE WEEKEND IS LOOKING GOOD, ALTHOUGH A BIT CHILLY ON SATURDAY, AS HIGH PRESSURE BUILDS ACROSS THE AREA. EVEN WITH PLENTY OF SUNSHINE, COLD NORTHWEST WINDS WILL KEEP IT BRISK SATURDAY AFTERNOON, WITH TEMPS STRUGGLING TO REACH 50 DEGREES. SATURDAY NIGHT, WITH HIGH-PRESSURE OVERHEAD, WILL BRING WELL BELOW FREEZING TEMPERATURES TO AREAS OUTSIDE OF THE METRO REGION. THE COLD WILL BE SHORT-LIVED, HOWEVER, AS THE HIGH SHIFTS EAST ON SUNDAY. UNDER THE COMBINATION OF SUNNY TO MOSTLY SUNNY SKIES AND A SOUTHERLY WIND, THE THERMOMETER LOOKS TO RISE TO NEAR 60 DEGREES! THE MILD TEMPERATURES ARE FORECAST TO CONTINUE INTO MONDAY, WITH TEMPERATURES IN THE MID-60S AND POTENTIALLY APPROACHING 70 (NORMAL HIGHS ARE STILL IN THE UPPER 40S/LOWER 50S), BUT CLOUDS WILL BE ON THE INCREASE MONDAY NIGHT GOING INTO TUESDAY. A WEAK STORM WILL APPROACH OUR AREA MIDWEEK, BRINGING SCATTERED SHOWERS AND POTENTIALLY SOME THUNDERSTORMS BEFORE DRYING OUT AND TURNING COLDER.

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY, WITH EARLY EVENING SHOWERS. LOWS AROUND FREEZING. NORTHWEST 10-20 MPH, PLUS GUSTS.

SATURDAY: MOUNTAIN SNOW SHOWERS THEN BECOMING SUNNY. BRISK WIND CONTINUES. HIGHS IN THE 40S.

SUNDAY: SUNNY AND MILDER. HIGHS APPROACHING 60 DEGREES.

MONDAY: SUNNY AND WARM. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 60S.

TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY WITH SHOWERS LIKELY. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 50S AND LOWER 60S.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE 50S.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SCATTERED RAIN SHOWERS. HIGHS AROUND 60 DEGREES.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF YOUR DAY!