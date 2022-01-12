A brief warm-up before another deep freeze

Temperatures are feeling a bit warmer after several cold days across the region. Unfortunately, the warmth will not last, with a relatively dry frontal system passing over the area Thursday and Friday. This will bring massive amounts of cold air before our next weather maker, impacting Sunday and Monday.

Highs on Thursday and Friday will be in the 40s. However, highs will only top off in the 20s and 30s Saturday before what could be a significant winter weather event over a holiday weekend. Clouds will part the region Tuesday and Wednesday. Climate models show cooler than average temperatures for the next several weeks.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 40s and 50s.

Friday: Cloudy skies with highs in the 40s.

Saturday: Much colder with highs in the 20s and 30s. Expect a mix of clouds.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies turn cloudy with a chance of snow later in the day. Highs will be in the 30s.

Monday: A mix of wintry precipitation in the morning with highs in the 30s and 40s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with highs in the 30s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with highs in the 30s and 40s.

Have a wonderful Thursday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen