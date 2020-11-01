A brief taste of a winter’s chill

Clouds kept temperatures warm overnight. Lows Sunday morning are in the 40s. With clouds still about and a possible shower coming later today, highs should remain in the 50s with a possible low 60 well to the south. Most of the precipitation will be east of the Blue Ridge Mountains, especially for areas in and around the metro.

Rainfall for the metro will be less than a quarter of an inch of rain with locally heavier amounts up to a half-inch. Areas back west in the valleys look only to see a few hundredths of an inch up to a tenth if any. Some of us will be left high and dry. The passage of the front will, however, bring bitterly cold temperatures for Monday along with gusty winds.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Garrett and Western Grant counties. While some locations will see locally 2-4 inches in the highest elevations, most will see maybe 1-2 inches on the surface.

Rain will transition over two some snow later this afternoon and evening. Transitions may limit the snow’s ability to accumulate with the rainfall and wind gusts Sunday and Monday.

A Wind Advisory affects the Western Grant County and the Northern, Central, and Southern Blue Ridge Mountains in Virginia. The advisory expands throughout the Blue Ridge Mountains in North Carolina as well. Central South Carolina and the Great Lakes areas are expected to see gusty winds as a cold front pushes through the eastern half of the U.S. Sunday and Monday. Winds will gust in advised areas 45-60 mph.

Higher winds will be likely for us here in the valley and metro Monday. We may get close to the Wind Advisory threshold, but right now, gusts look to be below 40 mph. Highs Monday will be in the 40s. With the winds, temperatures will feel as if it were in the 30s. Bitterly cold weather is in store for Monday. Be sure to dust off that winter coat to begin this week.

Temperatures will warm up mid to late week with temperatures returning to normal on Wednesday, but temperatures will rise above average Thursday and Friday. Highs may approach if not reach 70 degrees on Thursday. While we will see plenty of sunshine, we are watching our next system, which may be upon the horizon come Saturday with sunny skies becoming partly cloudy.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast: