A brief break from the heat and humidity

Looking ahead, here is your hour by hour day planner for Friday. it will a perfect day for any outdoor activities. Enjoy! – Scott Sumner

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD THURSDAY! TONIGHT, COOLER AND LESS HUMID CONDITIONS WILL BE FELT, AS A COLD FRONT CLEARS OUR COAST AND BRINGS PARTLY CLOUDY SKIES TO MUCH OF THE AREA. OVERNIGHT LOWS ARE FORECAST TO RANGE FROM THE MID-50S TO NEAR 70 DEGREES IN AND AROUND D.C. WE END THE WEEK, JUST LIKE WE STARTED, UNDER MOSTLY SUNNY SKIES, LOW HUMIDITY, AND PLEASANT TEMPS. DAYTIME HIGH TEMPS WILL BE IN THE MID-80S WITH OVERNIGHT LOWS RANGING BETWEEN THE UPPER 50S TO LOW 60S. UNFORTUNATELY, FRIDAY APPEARS TO BE THE BEST DAY OUT OF THE NEXT WEEK, BECAUSE CLOUDS AND MORE SCATTERED SHOWERS ARE FORECAST TO MAKE A QUICK RETURN.

SATURDAY CLOUDS WILL BE ON THE INCREASE, BUT IT LOOKS MAINLY DRY DURING THE DAY AS AFTERNOON TEMPERATURES HOVER IN THE LOWER 80S. AFTER SUNSET THOUGH, OUR RAIN CHANCES INCREASE, AS A WEAK SURFACE COLD FRONT PUSHES THROUGH THE REGION. AT THE SAME TIME THAT THE WEAK COLD FRONT IS PUSHING SOUTH AND EAST OF OUR AREA, AN AREA OF LOW PRESSURE WILL BE MOVING UP FROM THE SOUTH, NOT ALLOWING THE COLD FRONT TO PUSH FAR ENOUGH AWAY THAT WE SEE CLEAR SKIES. INSTEAD, THE COMBINATION OF THE FRONT AND THE WEAK SOUTHERN STORM WILL HELP TO KEEP THE AREA UNSETTLED WITH OVERCAST SKIES, PERIODS OF HEAVY RAIN AND POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORMS. THIS UPTICK IN PRECIPITATION CHANCES, ALONG WITH MORE CLOUDS THAN SUNSHINE, WILL KEEP OUR TEMPERATURES SLIGHTLY BELOW AVERAGE FOR A FEW DAYS. HIGHS ON SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY MAY STRUGGLE TO REACH 80.

TONIGHT: EARLY SCATTERED THUNDERSHOWERS BEFORE BECOMING PARTLY CLOUDY OVERNIGHT. LOWS 54-72.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID-80S.

SATURDAY: DRY, BUT INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE FOR ISOLATED TO SCATTERED SHOWERS BY EVENING. HIGHS IN THE MID-70S.

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS. HIGHS AROUND LOW TO MID-70S.

MONDAY – TUESDAY: SHOWERS LIKELY. HIGHS IN THE LOW 70S.

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE MID-70S.

THURSDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID-80S

HAVE A GREAT REST OF YOUR DAY!