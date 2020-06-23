A brief break from storms on Wednesday

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) -- OVERNIGHT, SOME PATCHY FOG MAY FORM, AS LOW TEMPS HOLD IN THE 60S TO AROUND 70 IN AND AROUND THE BELTWAY. ONCE AGAIN ON TUESDAY, WE START THE DAY DRY BUT INCREASE THE CHANCE FOR STORMS BY AFTERNOON. THE HEAT AND HUMIDITY WILL CONTINUE TO STICK AROUND AND AS ONE WOULD EXPECT UNDER THESE WEATHER CONDITIONS, MAKE SURE TO STAY HYDRATED AT ALL COST IF YOU’RE OUTSIDE FOR ANY PROLONGED PERIOD OF TIME. THE BIGGEST THREAT WITH ANY STORM WILL BE DAMAGING WINDS, SMALL HAIL, AND FLOODING.

MORE POP-UP AFTERNOON AND EVENING STORMS WILL PASS THROUGH PARTS OF THE AREA WEDNESDAY, AS A COLD FRONT APPROACHES AND PASSES THROUGH THE REGION LATE WEDNESDAY INTO EARLY THURSDAY. AS THE COLD FRONT WILL GRADUALLY MOVE EAST AND OFFSHORE THURSDAY AFTERNOON, WE COULD SEE ANOTHER ROUND OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS THURSDAY MORNING AND EARLY AFTERNOON. TEMPERATURES WILL NOT BE AS WARM WITH HIGHS IN THE MIDDLE TO UPPER 80S. BY THURSDAY NIGHT AND CONTINUING THROUGH SATURDAY, WEAK HIGH PRESSURE WILL GAIN CONTROL OF THE REGION AND BRING SLIGHTLY COOLER AND DRIER CONDITIONS. HIGHS WILL BE IN THE LOW TO MID-80S EACH DAY. THE NICE WEATHER WILL BE WITH US THROUGH SATURDAY BEFORE CHANCES FOR MORE SCATTERED SHOWERS AND STORMS ARRIVE FOR NEXT SUNDAY.