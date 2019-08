A breezy and less humid day on Friday

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD THURSDAY! THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH UNTIL 8 P.M. FOR WESTERN MARYLAND AND PART OF PENNSYLVANIA. THERE HAVE BEEN SOME SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS DEVELOPING THROUGHOUT THE AFTERNOON AS A SECOND FRONT DROPS IN FROM THE NORTHWEST. SOME OF THESE SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS MAY SNEAK INTO WESTERN MD AND EASTERN WEST VIRGINIA, WITH A “SLIGHT RISK” IN THE FAR NORTHWESTERN PORTIONS OF THE AREA AND A “MARGINAL RISK” EXTENDING JUST EAST OF THE BLUE RIDGE. WHILE IT IS NOT ANTICIPATED THAT THESE STORMS CAN SURVIVE, A FEW MAY AND BECOME SEVERE. EXPECT DAYTIME HIGHS TO RANGE FROM THE UPPER 80S TO LOWER 90S. A FEW SHOWERS WILL REMAIN POSSIBLE IN THE POTOMAC HIGHLANDS INTO THE EVENING AS THE COLD FRONT DROPS TOWARD THE AREA. I AM THINKING THAT THERE WOULD BE LESS FOG THIS EVENING, DUE TO THE DRIER AIR AND SOME CLOUD COVER. LOWS WILL BE IN THE 60S TO AROUND 70.

ON FRIDAY, THE COLD FRONT IS EXPECTED TO PASS THROUGH MUCH OF THE AREA AND BE NEAR I-66 IN THE MORNING AND PUSHING FURTHER SOUTH THROUGHOUT THE DAY. WESTERLY WINDS WILL LIMIT ANY MOISTURE; HOWEVER, SOME ISOLATED TO SCATTERED SHOWERS AND STORMS WILL BE POSSIBLE NEAR AND SOUTH OF THE FRONT. BY EVENING, ALL SHOWERS AND STORMS WILL BE CLOSER TO THE VIRGINIA / NORTH CAROLINA BORDER. COOLER AIR WON’T BE TOO QUICK TO ARRIVE EITHER, WITH ANOTHER DAY IN THE MID-80S TO LOWER 90S. HIGH PRESSURE WILL TAKE OVER FOR THE WEEKEND, GIVING US PLENTY OF SUNSHINE AND SLIGHTLY COOLER TEMPS AND HUMIDITY LEVELS. OUR NEXT OPPORTUNITY FOR SHOWERS IN THE AREA WILL ARRIVE ON TUESDAY.

HERE’S A LOOK AT YOUR EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: ISOLATED THUNDERSHOWER WILL GIVE WAY TO A VARIABLY CLOUDY NIGHT. LOWS: 66-73.

FRIDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY WITH A SPOTTY SHOWER OR STORM POSSIBLE IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA. HIGHS IN THE MID 80S.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE LOW 80S.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY AND SEASONABLE. HIGHS IN THE MID 80S.

MONDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 80S.

TUESDAY: SCATTERED AFTERNOON SHOWERS AND STORMS. HIGHS IN THE MID AND UPPER 80S.

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH MORE SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS LIKELY. HIGHS IN THE MIDDLE AND UPPER 80S.

THURSDAY: SUN AND CLOUD MIX. PERHAPS A AFTERNOON SHOWER OR STORM. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 80S.

HAVE A GREAT DAY!