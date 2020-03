A breezy and dry Wednesday

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — OVERNIGHT, THE EARLIER COLD FRONT WILL CLEAR THE AREA AND DRIER CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED. TEMPERATURES ARE FORECAST TO RANGE FROM THE 20S AT THE MOUNTAIN TOPS, TO THE MID AND UPPER 30S ACROSS NORTHERN MARYLAND INTO THE SHENANDOAH VALLEY, AND THE LOWER TO MIDDLE 40S IN DOWNTOWN WASHINGTON AND BALTIMORE. WITH THE COLD FRONT JUST SOUTH OF THE AREA ON WEDNESDAY, THERE IS THE POSSIBILITY OF A FEW LINGERING SNOW SHOWERS IN THE MOUNTAINS AND PARTS OF PENNSYLVANIA, BUT WHATEVER FALLS WILL BE LIGHT. HIGH PRESSURE WILL THEN BUILD IN BEHIND THE FRONT WEDNESDAY NIGHT GOING INTO THURSDAY.

AS OF TODAY, THE LATEST MODEL GUIDANCE HAS SHIFTED FARTHER OFFSHORE WITH A STORM SYSTEM MOVING UP THE COAST. THIS LESSENS THE CHANCE OF WIDESPREAD SIGNIFICANT PRECIPITATION ACROSS OUR AREA, THOUGH SOME SHOWERS ARE STILL IN THE FORECAST. UPSLOPE SNOW SHOWERS ARE APPEARING INCREASINGLY LIKELY OVER THE ALLEGHENY FRONT, AS WELL, BUT MAINLY RAIN/SNOW MIX IS POSSIBLE EAST OF THE MOUNTAINS. AS THE FRIDAY STORM MOVES AWAY, A BRIEF SHOT OF COLDER AIR COMES IN FOR THE FIRST HALF OF THE WEEKEND, BUT WILL SHIFT OFFSHORE SUNDAY INTO EARLY NEXT WEEK WITH TEMPERATURES QUICKLY WARMING BACK TO ABOVE NORMAL.

TONIGHT: EARLY STORMS, THEN CLEARING AFTER MIDNIGHT. LOWS AROUND 40. WEST 10-15 MPH WITH HIGHER GUSTS.

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY AND BREEZY. HIGHS IN THE MID-50S TO LOW 60S.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID-50S.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE MID-40S

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY AND COLD. HIGHS IN THE 40S.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY AND WARMER. HIGHS IN THE MID-50S TO LOWER 60S.

MONDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH INCREASING CLOUDS. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID-60S.

TUESDAY: SHOWERS LIKELY. HIGHS AROUND 60 DEGREES.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF YOUR DAY AND STAY SAFE!