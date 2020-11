A beautiful weekend ahead!

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD FRIDAY! ANOTHER DAY…ANOTHER DRY DAY. ONCE AGAIN, SURFACE HIGH PRESSURE HAS GIVEN US A SUNNY AFTERNOON AND OVERNIGHT, UNDER CLEAR SKIES, LOW TEMPERATURES WILL BE IN THE 50S UNDER A SOUTH WIND. THE THERMOMETER CLIMBS A LITTLE HIGHER, SO WE END THE WEEK WITH HIGH TEMPERATURES INCHING TOWARD, IF NOT AT THE 70 DEGREE MARK, OR HIGHER. THIS WEEKEND, THE TRANQUIL WEATHER WILL CONTINUE AND IT’S NOT UNTIL THE MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK THAT HIGH PRESSURE MOVES FAR ENOUGH OFF OUR COAST, THAT WILL SEE INCREASED CLOUD COVER ALONG WITH SOME SHOWERS. AFTERNOON TEMPS THROUGH THE WEEKEND AND INTO NEXT WEEK APPEAR TO RANGE IN THE MID TO UPPER 60S TO LOWER 70S AND OVERNIGHT IN THE 40S AND 50S.

Here is your hour by hour Saturday forecast. Enjoy any outdoor activities that you have planned! – Scott Sumner

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR. LOWS RANGE FROM 44-53 DEGREES.

WEEKEND: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE 70S.

MONDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE LOWER 70S.

TUESDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. HIGHS IN THE 70S.

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY SKIES WITH SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE LOWER 70S.

THURSDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE MID-60S.

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH SHOWERS. HIGHS AROUND 60 DEGREES.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF YOUR WEEK!

METEOROLOGIST SCOTT SUMNER