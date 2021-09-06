A beautiful, starry night ahead

Happy Labor Day! Under a mostly clear this evening, some areas of patchy fog overnight may be seen in some of the sheltered mountain valleys. Lows tonight will be in the 50s and 60s with low humidity. High pressure will be with us all day Tuesday, gradually shifting offshore early on Wednesday. Check out my latest WDVM forecast at 5p & 6p Mon-Fri on WDVM, your local weather leader. Have a great night!- Lou Scally

Tonight: Becoming clear. Lows range from 59-72 degrees.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 80s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with late day scattered thundershowers. Highs near 90 degrees.

Thursday-Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Weekend: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80s.

Monday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid-80s.

Have a great rest of the day!