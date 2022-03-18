Happy Friday! Tonight, once again some patchy fog is possible, especially near the Chesapeake Bay; otherwise, clouds will begin to roll in along with the possibility of a passing shower. Saturday, a cold front will cross the region during the early to mid-afternoon, but the best instability looks to stay over Pennsylvania and New York. If we were to see a severe thunderstorm, it would be isolated with gusty winds being the main threat, but overall confidence remains low at this time. Regarding temperatures, Saturday looks to be another warm day, as the thermometer peaks well into the 70s. By Saturday evening the front will have pushed far enough off our coast, that clearing skies will be seen, yet it still will still be breezy and turning colder. There could even be some upslope showers along and west of the Allegheny Front, which may mix with or change to snow along the highest elevations and persist into Sunday morning. Sunday will still be breezy and cool, but at least there will be much more in the way of sunshine from dawn until dusk. Unlike Saturday, daytime high temperatures are expected to reach the 50s and 60s. The start to a new work week is forecast to be dry and sunny, but by mid-week, long-range forecast models bring back rain showers to the region. Temperatures Monday into Tuesday will continue to stay near to above normal with afternoon highs in the 60s.

TONIGHT: Mainly cloudy with some scattered showers. Lows are in the 50s.

SATURDAY: Mainly cloudy with scattered showers and possible t-storm. Highs in the 70s.

SUNDAY: Early clouds decreasing. Highs around 60 degrees.

MONDAY: Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs around 60 degrees.

THURSDAY: Early scattered showers then partly cloudy. Highs around 60 degrees.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with isolated showers. Highs in the 50s.

Have a great and safe night and weekend!

Meteorologist Scott Sumner