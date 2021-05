Thursday morning chill gives way to a wonderful afternoon

HAGERSTOWN, MD. (WDVM) — GOOD WEDNESDAY! TONIGHT, EXPECT ANOTHER CHILLY NIGHT WITH HIGH PRESSURE TO OUR NORTH, GIVING US MOSTLY CLEAR SKIES AND REDUCED WIND SPEEDS. THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED A FREEZE WARNING FOR GARRETT COUNTY AND INLAND MINERAL/GRANT COUNTIES IN WEST VIRGINIA, WHILE A FROST ADVISORY EXTENDS EAST THROUGH MUCH OF EASTERN WEST VIRGINIA, NORTHWEST VIRGINIA, AND ALLEGANY COUNTY, MARYLAND. THURSDAY, WITH SURFACE HIGH PRESSURE REMAINING IN CONTROL, WE SHOULD BE MOSTLY SUNNY WITH TEMPERATURES IN THE UPPER 60S AND LOWER 70S. BY FRIDAY, A FAST-MOVING DISTURBANCE WILL PASS THROUGH THE AREA, HELPING TO AID IN SOME SHOWERS, BUT THEY SHOULD BE ISOLATED IN NATURE. HIGH TEMPERATURES FRIDAY LOOK TO RANGE FROM THE MID-60S TO LOWER 70S, WITH 50S IN THE MOUNTAINS. ANY SHOWERS THAT DO FORM SHOULD DISSIPATE BY SUNSET. OVERNIGHT LOWS WILL ONCE AGAIN BE CHILLY AND IN THE 40S TO NEAR 50 DEGREES.

Looking ahead to Thursday morning it will once again be chilly with Freeze Warning and Frost Advisories for the Blue Ridge and Shenandoah Valley. Bundle up if heading out early. – Scott Sumner

AS WE HEAD INTO THE WEEKEND, WEAK DISTURBANCES MAY BE ABLE TO KICK OFF A FEW SHOWERS BOTH DAYS, BUT LOW-LEVEL MOISTURE WILL BE QUITE LIMITED, SO COVERAGE OF SHOWERS IS EXPECTED TO STAY LOW MOST OF THE TIME. AS A RESULT, WE SHOULD HAVE MANY DRY HOURS TO GET ENJOY UNDER VARIABLY CLOUDY SKIES. TEMPERATURES WILL REMAIN IN THE LOW 70S FOR MOST, BOTH DAYS. MONDAY, A WARM FRONT MAY TRY TO PUSH INTO THE AREA, BRINGING US ANOTHER DAY WHERE SHOWERS ARE IN THE FORECAST. ON THE POSITIVE SIDE, TEMPERATURES WILL START TO BECOME WARMER THAN NORMAL, AS DAYTIME HIGHS HOLD IN THE MID TO UPPER 70S.

TONIGHT: VARIABLY CLOUDY. LOWS RANGE FROM 37-48 DEGREES.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 60S TO LOWER 70S.

FRIDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY WITH ISOLATED SHOWERS. HIGHS AROUND 70 DEGREES.

WEEKEND: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH ISOLATED TO SCATTERED SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE LOW70S.

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH RAIN SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE MID-70S.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE MID-70S.

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 70S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF THE DAY!