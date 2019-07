Thunderstorms and humidity make a return today

The humidity and summertime feel are back into the picture, but will it last all week?

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — AFTER THE GREAT WEEKEND WE HAD, THE WEATHER IS TURNING MORE TOWARDS A SUMMERTIME FEEL. WE DO HAVE THE CHANCE OF A FEW POP-UP THUNDERSTORMS DURING THE AFTERNOON AND EVENING AND THE HUMIDITY WILL BE ON THE INCREASE. THE SEVERE STORMS PREDICTION CENTER HAS A “SLIGHT RISK” OF SEVERE STORMS FOCUSED WEST OF THE BLUE RIDGE MTS., WHILE A “MARGINAL RISK” IS LOCATED EAST OF THE BLUE RIDGE MTS., AS A WARM FRONT, COLD FRONT COMBINATION MOVES THROUGH THE AREA LATE TONIGHT AND INTO TUESDAY MORNING. SOME AREAS THAT SEE HEAVIER SHOWERS AND STORMS MAY SEE A GOOD INCH LATER TODAY, BUT OVERALL RAIN AMOUNTS WILL BE ON THE LIGHT SIDE. TEMPERATURES TODAY LOOK TO RANGE FROM THE LOWER 70S IN THE MOUNTAINS TO THE UPPER 80S NEAR THE BELTWAY AND I-95 CORRIDORS.

THE WEAK COLD FRONT WILL BE NEAR THE CHESAPEAKE BAY AREA TUESDAY MORNING, SO THE WET WEATHER WILL BE CONCENTRATED THERE, ALTHOUGH A SPRINKLE OR LIGHT SHOWER, STILL MAY IMPACT PARTS OF THE MOUNTAINS TUESDAY MORNING. IT WILL BE LESS HUMID TUESDAY, BUT THE HUMIDITY WILL CREEP UP LATER THIS WEEK. THIS WEEK WEATHER-WISE WE ARE FOCUSING ON THE “FIRST” SMALL HEAT WAVE OF THE SUMMER. WHILE WE MAY HAVE SEEN 90’S ALREADY THIS YEAR, WE ARE STARTING TO GET INTO THAT CONSISTENT SUMMERTIME MODE. BRING ON THE SUNSCREEN AND HYDRATING STATIONS, ESPECIALLY IF YOU PLAN TO BE OUTSIDE.

OUR NEXT CHANCE OF “RELIEF” FROM THE HEAT WILL BE NOT UNTIL NEXT SUNDAY AT THE EARLIEST AS MODEL GUIDANCE SUGGESTS A TEMPERATURE DROP FROM SATURDAY INTO SUNDAY. IT WILL REMAIN WARM AND MUGGY, HOWEVER.

HERE IS A LOOK AT YOUR 7-DAY FORECAST:

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY TO CLOUDY SKIES. THERE WILL BE A CHANCE OF A THUNDERSTORM IN THE AFTERNOON. STORMS MAY BE ISOLATED TO SCATTERED IN NATURE WITH A GREATER CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND STORMS AS WE HEAD INTO MONDAY NIGHT INTO EARLY TUESDAY. HIGHS WILL BE IN THE MID TO UPPER 80’S. WINDS WILL BE SOUTH AT 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS EARLY WITH GRADUAL CLEARING LATE. LOWS WILL BE INTO THE MID TO UPPER 60’S. WINDS WILL BE OUT OF THE WEST AT 8-13 MPH.

TUESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY SKIES AFTER A MORNING SHOWER. HIGHS WILL BE INTO THE UPPER 80’S AND LOWER 90’S.

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY SKIES. HIGHS WILL BE INTO THE MID TO UPPER 80’S WITH AREAS INTO THE 90’S.

THURSDAY: A FEW PASSING CLOUDS WITH A STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE. HIGHS WILL BE INTO THE UPPER 80’S AND LOWER 90’S.

FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY SKIES. HIGHS WILL BE INTO THE UPPER 80’S AND LOWER 90’S.

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH SCATTERED T-STORMS. HIGHS WILL BE INTO THE UPPER 80’S AND LOWER 90’S. HEAT INDEX VALUES COULD REACH UP INTO THE 100’S.

SUNDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY AND LESS HUMID. HIGHS WILL BE INTO THE MID 80’S.

-METEOROLOGIST SCOTT SUMNER