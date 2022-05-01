A warm front is moving across our area this morning. We could see a few showers later this a.m., with more rain likely this afternoon and evening. Beyond just seeing rain, we also could see lightning and hear thunder with the batteries later today. This early morning, areas across West Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania see pockets of thundershowers.

As we head into the afternoon, the cold front could bring a few intense rounds of rain, giving us at least a quarter to half an inch of rainfall for today. Some bands could drop up to an inch of rainfall thru Sunday evening. The chance of rain continues on and off throughout this first week of May. Wednesday is our next opportunity; some could even see a few storms then.

While we warm up this week, a cool down comes late week into the weekend, but temperatures will not fall as drastically as they did previously. There is not a chance of a freeze next weekend.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with rain, likely during the late morning and afternoon. A few thundershowers are possible this afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s with only a few low 70s.

Monday: A mix of sun and clouds with temperatures warming up into the mid to upper 70s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with highs in the low to mid-70s.

Wednesday: Showers likely with a chance of a few thunderstorms. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. An 80-degree temperature is not out of the question.

Thursday: A mix of clouds with a slight chance of rain. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Friday: Overcast skies with showers likely. Highs will only reach into the mid to upper 60s.

Saturday: A few continued showers. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Have a wonderful week!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen