There is a slight risk of severe weather along the I-270 corridor

HAGERSTOWN, Md.(WDVM) — GOOD THURSDAY! ANOTHER WARM AND HUMID DAY IS ON TAP FOR THE AREA, BUT CHANGES ARE ON THEIR WAY, BEGINNING FRIDAY. LATER THIS AFTERNOON AND GOING INTO THIS EVENING, A COLD FRONT WILL PUSH THROUGH THE AREA, SENDING ANOTHER ROUND OF SHOWERS AND STORMS INTO THE REGION. SOME OF THESE STORMS MAY BE STRONG TO SEVERE, WITH THE BIGGEST CULPRITS BEING GUSTY WINDS AND MODERATE HAIL. PLEASE BE WEATHER ALERT TODAY AND MAKE SURE TO HAVE YOUR WDVM WEATHER APP ON YOUR PHONE. ONCE THIS FRONT CLEARS THE AREA OVERNIGHT, SOME REAL IMPROVEMENT TAKES PLACE.

BEYOND A FEW ISOLATED SHOWERS EARLY ON FRIDAY MORNING, WE’LL HAVE GRADUAL CLEARING TAKING PLACE. THE ONLY DETRIMENT TO THE WEATHER ON FRIDAY, WILL BE THE WIND. ON THE HEELS OF THE FRONT MOVING OFF THE COAST, NORTHWESTERLY WINDS WILL MOVE INTO THE AREA, BRINGING ABOUT SOME GUSTS AS HIGH AS 30-35MPH! TEMPERATURES WON’T BE TOO MUCH COOLER THAN TODAY, BUT YOU’LL NOTICE A DIFFERENCE IN TERMS OF LOWER HUMIDITY. WITH A DRIER AIR MASS IN PLACE, DEW POINTS WILL BE NOTICEABLY LOWER ON FRIDAY AND SATURDAY COMPARED TO ANYTHING ELSE WE’VE SEEN THIS WEEK. HIGH PRESSURE WILL KEEP US DRY THROUGH SATURDAY AND MUCH OF SUNDAY, BUT A NEW FRONTAL BOUNDARY WILL APPROACH THE AREA BY THE START OF NEXT WEEK. THIS TIME, IT’S A WARM FRONT THAT WILL LIFT NORTHWARD AND OPEN THE DOOR FOR SOME HOT AND HUMID WEATHER INTO EARLY NEXT WEEK. OF COURSE, THIS WILL ALSO HELP REINTRODUCE THE CHANCE FOR SOME SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS ALONG THE WAY.

HERE’S A LOOK AT YOUR EXTENDED FORECAST:

TODAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS LIKELY. A FEW STORMS MAY BE STRONG TO SEVERE. HIGHS: 72-90. SOUTHWEST WINDS AT 5 TO 15 MPH, PLUS GUSTS.

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE FOR SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS, MAINLY BEFORE MIDNIGHT. LOWS: 55-66. WEST WINDS AT 8 TO 10 MPH, GUSTING TO 20 MPH.

FRIDAY: A FEW MORNING SHOWERS ARE POSSIBLE, BUT THE REST OF THE DAY IS DRIER, SUNNIER AND BREEZY. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 70S TO LOW 80S. NORTHWEST WINDS 10-20 MPH, WITH GUSTS TO 35MPH POSSIBLE.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 70S TO LOWER 80S.

SUNDAY: INCREASING CLOUDINESS WITH A CHANCE OF A FEW LATE DAY/EVENING SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS IN THE MID 80S.

MONDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS AROUND 90 DEGREES.

TUESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 80S.

WEDNESDAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS POSSIBLE EARLY IN THE DAY, BEFORE LATE DAY/NIGHT CLEARING. HIGHS IN THE MID 80S.

HAVE A GREAT DAY!

METEOROLOGIST SCOTT SUMNER