The snow is done, windy and getting quite cold tonight

Friday: Gradually clearing skies, blustery, and colder. Winds: NW 15-25 mph, Gusts: 30-35 mph, High: 30 (26-33)

Friday night: Mostly clear and cold. Winds: WNW 5-10 mph, Low: 14 (9-17)

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies. Winds: S 4-8 mph, High: 33 (29-36), Low: 23 (21-26)

Sunday: Cloudy with freezing rain possible in the morning, turning to plain rain by the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower to middle 40’s with lows in the 20’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs will be in the 30’s with lows in the teens.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 20’s with lows in the teens.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 30’s with lows in the 20’s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 40’s with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

Forecast Discussion

We’re waking up to a winter wonderland out there this morning! Indeed, the snow got going last evening and stayed rather steady all night before wrapping up around 5 AM or so. Early indications from initial reports show about 3-6” of snow on average for most of the viewing area, certainly enough to slow you down a bit heading out this morning. The good news is that crews should have all the time they need to clear the roadways with clearing skies expected from here on out. The main things we’ll be dealing with today are the wind and the cold. Blustery winds of 15-25 mph, with gusts up to 30-35 mph, will kick in on the back side of this recent storm, slowly dying down tonight. Factor in air temperatures that won’t escape the 20’s, we’ll have cold wind chills in the teens.

This is just the start of the cold though, as tonight we’ll feel some true winter chill. Lows heading into Saturday morning will drop into the lower teens, and if there is any additional wind leftover, wind chill values will be in the single digits and possibly below zero in the mountains. While tomorrow looks very sunny and quiet, it’s this cold air that’s going to cause some problems by Sunday morning. The next storm system will be rolling in, pulling in a lot of warm air higher up in the atmosphere as it does. As precipitation starts falling Sunday morning, it will travel through this warmer air, then down into the colder air likely still in place at the surface.

All these factors combined, we’re looking at a pocket of time with freezing rain, especially for northern and western locations. While ice totals don’t look too high, very slick conditions will likely occur, so please be very cautious if out and about Sunday morning. Thankfully, this will switch to all rainfall by Sunday afternoon, and then head out Sunday night. Another round of true winter cold will roll in with a strong Canadian high pressure early next week. Highs will be in the 20’s and lower 30’s with lows in the teens Monday through next Wednesday, but we’ll be very sunny and calm. Temperatures rebound a bit late next week.

Stay warm, have a great Friday, and have a fantastic weekend!

Meteorologist Damon Matson