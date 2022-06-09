Rain and storms barreled through the region last evening and last night, causing some minor wind damage and several instances of flooding. In a stroke of good fortune, most of the 4 State Region escaped without any issues, as most of the major impacts were felt in Howard County. Montgomery County did have a few problems with flooding though, mainly near Gaithersburg. The last wave of heavy rain moved out around 4 AM, and we’re already starting to see some clearing this morning. By this afternoon, a breezy northwest wind will push much less humid air into the picture with plenty of sunshine. We’ll continue to hold onto a clear sky overnight, with cool and comfortable conditions and some possible patchy fog could develop.

We’ll only be holding on to these dry and comfortable conditions for a short time, but at least that will feature most of Friday. Sunshine will be out in abundance early, but during the afternoon clouds will be returning as the next storm system approaches. This time, the new system will develop along the stalled frontal boundary to our south, with its northern edge clipping us into Saturday. Because we’ll be on the northern edge of this system, scattered showers are going to be likely, with some dry time mixed in during the day. Chances for heavy rain and severe weather continue to decrease with this trend at least, so it shouldn’t be too active before this system clears Saturday night.

Ending the weekend we will have some beautiful conditions on Sunday, with some sunshine and comfortable temperatures behind the rainfall once again. Heading into the start of next week, a much more summer-like setup is going to take shape. High pressure will be anchored to our southeast, funneling warmer and more humid air our way. At the same time, an upper-level low will be to our northeast, pushing some disturbances into the area. This combination will cause isolated showers and storms to be possible just about every afternoon, but there will be plenty of dry time. Temperatures should be back toward 90 degrees by next Wednesday.

Have a terrific Thursday!

7-Day Forecast:

Thursday: A stray shower early then steadily clearing with breezy winds at times. Winds: WNW 10-20 mph, High: 80 (76-83)

Thursday night: Mostly clear with patchy fog possible. Winds: Light WNW, Low: 56 (53-60)

Friday: AM sunshine followed by PM clouds. Winds: W 4-8 mph, High: 81 (78-84), Low: 62 (60-65)

Saturday: Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs will be in the 70’s with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with spotty showers possible. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the lower to middle 60’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the 60’s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the 60’s.