All the severe weather is behind us now, but we certainly didn’t escape unscathed. Portions of WV and Northern VA got hit hard with flooding and wind damage yesterday afternoon and evening, and this morning we have a couple of areas of flooding ongoing in Fairfax County and DC. We’ll have the chance to clean up today with quieter conditions, but it’s still going to be damp and unsettled. Scattered showers will persist east of I-81 into the afternoon, with the soggiest conditions toward the bay. An easterly wind and clouds will keep us very cool for late June, with highs only in the 70’s. With all the recent rain and calm winds as we head into tonight, areas of fog will develop and likely impact the start of your Friday morning.

Things are looking up as we head into the weekend, and not just in terms of it being nicer. Temperatures will also be climbing up rather quickly again as a ridge takes hold again to our southwest. Any lingering clouds and fog will clear by midday tomorrow, with afternoon sunshine pushing us into the middle 80’s. With even more sunshine and a southerly wind developing on Saturday, we’ll likely hit 90 degrees once again. This same level of heat and some humidity will linger into Sunday as a cold front begins to approach. All signs are pointing to the weekend ending on a dry note, but a few storms over the mountains can’t be ruled out.

Monday will be the next day to watch for some impactful weather as the cold front passes through with plenty of heat and humidity in front of it. It’s still a little too far out to determine if any severe weather or heavy rain will take shape, but it does appear this front will be moving at quite a slow pace. If that’s the case, any rain and storms will also be moving very slowly as well, which could lead to a flooding concern. Again, something to watch for now. As we head toward the end of June, high pressure will build in for next Tuesday and Wednesday and end the month on a much cooler and more comfortable note.

Stay safe out there and have a terrific Thursday!

7-Day Forecast:

Thursday: Cloudy and cooler with scattered showers, mainly to the east. Winds: E 4-8 mph, High: 74 (70-78)

Thursday night: Partly to mostly cloudy with areas of fog. Winds: L&V, Low: 62 (58-65)

Friday: Gradually clearing with warmer conditions returning. Winds: L&V, High: 85 (81-88), Low: 64 (60-67)

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the middle to upper 60’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with spotty mountain showers and storms possible. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80’s with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80’s with lows in the lower to middle 60’s.