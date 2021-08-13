The excessive heat comes to an end this weekend in Northern Virginia

Happy Friday! This afternoon, in advance of the approaching front and daytime heating, we have seen, once again, a considerably higher areal coverage of storms, with some of them becoming severe. The National Weather Service has most of the area under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 8 p.m. as the watch means that conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and around the watch area. The storms look to die out this evening after heating with late-night turning out dry and muggy, again. Forecasted overnight lows will range from the upper 60s to the mid-70s.

Saturday, the aforementioned front moves across the area, while still producing afternoon storms. Once again, strong to severe storms may be possible within the hot and humid air mass in place. Model guidance has the threat for flooding on the rise Saturday as the approaching cold front slowly moves south. Temperatures; however; will start to cool down on Saturday, with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Sunday, the front looks to stall south of the region high-pressure to the north builds across New England. Sunday will be notably cooler with afternoon highs ranging from the upper 70s to lower 80s (60s in the mountains). Shower chances exist, due to more of an east wind, but there will also be plenty of dry hours too. Monday, and through the week, the aforementioned front will move back north and stay nearby producing daily chances for isolated to scattered storms, as temperatures moderate through the week. Regarding the tropical cyclone, it could impact the region next week, so stay with WDVM weather team for the latest at that time.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with scattered storms. Lows range from 67-76.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Highs around 90 degrees.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Less humid. Highs around 80 degrees.

Next Week: Partly cloudy with daily scattered storms. Highs in the 80s.

Have a great rest of the day!