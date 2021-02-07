Tens and 20s with a few single digits!

Bitterly cold temperatures will arrive overnight and early Monday. While lows will drop into the teens and 20s for most, wind chill values may drop into the single digits for some. In the high mountains, west lows going in to start your Monday will be in the single digits, and with any breeze of wind, it will feel as if temperatures have dropped below 0 degrees Fahrenheit!

Temperatures will try to rebound Tuesday, where many of us will rise into the 40s despite a storm system passing us by to the north, but a system mid to late week may not be as forgiving. With another chance of wintry precipitation coming again as we head into next Sunday, it is clear that we are not done with winter yet!

Be sure to stay with WDVM 25 for all the latest developments, especially as the weather changes mid to late week and again next weekend. While it may appear as if the winter has finally arrived, we look to see a warmer, dryer pattern over the next few months, which may lead us into the first part of the new growing season with spring just around the corner.

While more unsettled weather will come this week, details are minimal at this time. The potential for mixed precipitation, especially next weekend, catches the eye to watch as the forecast molds and develops as we continue into the week.