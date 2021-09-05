Temperatures warm up through midweek

Temperatures will be on the rise after a slightly soggy Sunday. Highs will be in the 80s for the first half of the week after seeing highs only in the 70s Sunday. Most rain, if any Sunday, will be light and less than a quarter of an inch. Most of us may only be lucky enough to see a tenth or two. Another window of opportunity will come Wednesday.

Wednesday’s rain will come along a cold front, which will cool us off for the rest of the week and into next weekend. Highs will retreat into the 70s, just slightly below the average for this time of year. Temperatures will attempt to rebound close to 80 next weekend. Get out and enjoy the nice weather!

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the 80s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 80s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies with a chance of a shower. Highs will be in the 80s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 70s.

Friday: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 70s.

Saturday: Sunny skies with highs in the 70s and 80s.

Have a good week!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen