Temperatures to rise despite clouds building in

After a sunny Saturday, clouds will build in on Sunday, giving a slight chance for a few flurries for the mountains out to the west. Clouds may remain with us throughout the week. A few peeks of the sun through the clouds will help us warm up gradually before a system arrives Thursday.

While temperatures look to go above average for a few days, a return to below-average temperatures is likely as we head into next weekend after good dosing of rain Thursday. Leftover moisture early Friday may cause a mix of rain and snow, but no impacts are expected at this time beyond the cooling of temperatures on Friday.

Next weekend, we will begin with sunshine. Temperatures will be dropping down once again.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: Increasing clouds with highs in the 20s and 30s.

Monday: Cloudy skies with highs in the 30s and 40s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with highs in the 40s.

Wednesday: A mix of clouds with highs in the 40s and 50s.

Thursday: Showers likely with highs in the 50s.

Friday: Leftover moisture could cause light mixing of rain and snow. Highs will be in the 40s, with temperatures dropping throughout the day.

Saturday: Cold, but sunny. Highs will be in the 20s and 30s.

Have a good week!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen