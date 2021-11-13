Temperatures to drop into the 30s

After seeing a cold front push through Friday, temperatures are 10-20 degrees cooler Saturday morning. Chiller conditions are to come after a trough pushes, though, which will send lows into the 30s overnight Saturday. It will be bitterly cold to begin Sunday.

The trough passing today may bring us some light rainfall into the mid to late morning hours, with a few light snow showers in the highest elevations west. Light accumulating mountain snow is possible over the weekend into early Monday morning. An inch of snow or so could fall across the highest peaks to the west. The valleys could see a flying flurry with a bitterly cold rain to come late Sunday night into early Monday morning.

Sunnier skies come in as we head into the week, but lows will start in the 30s, with highs only making it into the 40s and 50s. We try to warm up Wednesday and Thursday, but another front pushes cool air in to send us back below average by the end of the week and into next weekend.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Cloudy skies in the morning with a slight chance of rain. Highs will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Sunday: Clear to start, but clouds will move in later in the day, with a cold rain to come overnight. Highs will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Tuesday: Sunny skies with highs in the low to mid-50s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of rain. Highs will be in the low to mid-60s.

Friday: Partly cloudy skies with cooler conditions. Highs will be in the low to mid-50s.

Have a good weekend!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen