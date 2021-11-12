Temperatures to drop 5-10 degrees below average

After seeing a good inch of rainfall Friday morning, showers will exit the region mid to late morning. We may even see some sunshine during the afternoon. Cooler temperatures are coming, however. Highs will be set back by 5-10 degrees for the weekend and the start of the next work week.

A trough may bring a few of us shower activity mid to late morning Saturday. Mountainous areas to the west may even see light snow accumulations. Shower activity will be no were as plentiful as we saw late last night and early this morning. A mix of sun and clouds will come as we begin a new week.

A few more of us across the valleys may see rain and snow mixing late Sunday night into early Monday morning. While no accumulation is expected in the valleys, higher elevations may see light snowfall accumulations. The DC metro, however, will likely miss out on any flurries flying around.

Temperatures will be cold Sunday and Monday mornings, with lows in the 30s. Highs will only be in the 40s and 50s as we begin a new week. Highs will bounce back into the 50s and 60s by mid to late week before clouds build and give us a slight chance of rain Thursday.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Friday: Mix of clouds with showers during the morning. Slight clearing during the afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid-60s.

Saturday: Sun and clouds with a slight chance of rain during the mid to late morning. Highs will only be in the low to mid-50s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies with a slight mixing of rain and snow in the evening. No accumulation is expected. Highs will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Monday: Possible flurries early, otherwise partly sunny. Highs will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Wednesday: Sunny skies with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of rain. Highs will be in the middle 60s.

Have a fantastic Friday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen