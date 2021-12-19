Temperatures return above average for Christmas

Rather chilly for Sunday, now that the cold front has passed over us. Breezy conditions will continue throughout the day, with highs only in the 40s! Bundle up as you head back to work on Monday. Lows will drop into the 20s overnight. High pressure will keep us sunny and dry throughout most of the week. A dry secondary front passes through Tuesday to keep the cold air in place midweek.

As we head towards Christmas Day, temperatures will rise into the 50s, so while we remain near the average leading up to the holiday, temperatures will climb back 10 degrees above average as we go into next weekend. There is a slight chance of precipitation at some point next weekend as climate models show a slightly wetter weather pattern over the next few weeks, which is good news and hopefully keeps us from going further into drought.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: Cold and breezy with highs only in the 40s.

Monday: Sunny skies with highs in the low to mid-40s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with highs in the middle 40s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Thursday: Partly sunny with highs in the mid-40s.

Friday: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid-50s.

Have a wonderful week!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen