A freeze warning is in effect for the overnight into early Monday. Take time today to cover or bring plants in. Disconnect water hoses and allow them to drain properly. Lows this evening will drop into the 30s and 40s. Some locations may be in the 20s tonight across the high mountains west.

While we see sunshine for Easter, the rain will come on Monday afternoon. It may even impact our evening commute. More sunshine Tuesday after an early sprinkle of rain. Plentiful sunshine Wednesday as temperatures climb into the 60s.

Highs will bounce into the 70s Thursday, with nice and sunny continues Friday into the weekend.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: Partly cloudy with highs in the 50s.

Monday: Overcast skies with showers likely in the afternoon and early evening. Highs will be in the 40s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a sprinkle of rain possible in the early morning hours. Highs will be in the 50s.

Wednesday: Sunny skies with highs in the 60s.

Thursday: A mix of clouds with highs in the 60s and 70s.

Friday: Mostly sunny with highs in the 70s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the 70s.

Have a wonderful Easter!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen