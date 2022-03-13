After seeing snow on Saturday, we are nice and sunny Sunday. Highs will rise into the 40s today, with temperatures warming up into the 50s and 60s Monday and Tuesday. We may even see 70s by the end of the week.

Most of the snowfall fell along the Mason-Dixon Line. The lowest snowfall amounts were across Southern and Eastern Maryland.

Highest reported snowfall from across the region.

Snowfall map based on reports from Saturday’s winter storm.

Some locations south of I-66 in Virginia saw 2 inches or less, except in the higher elevations of the Shenandoah National Park and areas along Skyline Drive, seeing estimates up to 10 inches.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: Partly cloudy with highs in the 30s and 40s.

Monday: Partly sunny with highs in the 50s and 60s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with highs in the 60s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with highs in the 60s.

Thursday: A mix of clouds with highs in the 60s.

Friday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower late. Highs will be in the 70s.

Saturday: Early morning sprinkles before returning to sunny skies with highs in the 60s.

Have a good week!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen