Temperatures below average

Isolated to scattered thundershowers are possible Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds for Saturday. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s. We look nice and sunny for Monday and Tuesday, but we begin to see clouds and the isolated shower or storms after midweek.

This week will not be a washout by any means. The best chance of rain looks to be on Sunday. Even then, we will only see isolated to scattered showers. The chance of rain this week will likely be isolated, meaning many may be left dry. Temperatures all this week will be nice, though, with highs below the average until the end of the week as temperatures return closer to average.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: A mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low to mid-80s.

Sunday: The best chance of rain over the next seven days. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s.

Monday: Mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid-80s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of a sprinkle of rain. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s.

Wednesday: A hit or miss chance of showers and storms with highs in the low to mid-80s.

Thursday: A mix of sun and clouds with a chance of a thundershower. Highs will be in the 80s.

Friday: Partly cloudy with a possible thunderstorm. Highs will be in the middle 80s.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen