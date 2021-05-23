Temperatures approaching 90 again Sunday, but some will see relief come Monday

Temperatures were slightly cooler than expected in Hagerstown, but others saw temperatures in the 90s. Today we may see the opposite of that with more people reaching into the 90s as clouds begin the break up across the region. Those who see mainly clouds, however, may only top off in the mid to upper 80s.

More clouds will enter the region Monday with highs closer to average. With the cooler temperatures comes the greater likelihood of temperatures nearing the dewpoint which would cause air at the surface to become completely saturated. Rainfall may become likely during the morning and afternoon especially for areas east of the Blue Ridge mountains.

While areas west still have the opportunity for rainfall, it may be a bit lighter, with areas seeing less than a quarter of an inch. Areas west have a greater chance of seeing a quarter to a half-inch of rainfall. While we remain slightly dry now, climate trends trend wetter than average over the next few weeks.

The same climate models continue the above-average trend, but on days when we see rain, temperatures will likely be closer to average.

Here is a a look at your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: Mostly cloudy to start with breaks in the clouds during the day. Highs will be in the 80s and 90s.

Monday: Expect a few clouds with rain, especially west of the Blue Ridge Mountains. A chance of rain continues eastward, along with the whole region hearing a rumble of thunder. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s.

Tuesday: Cloudy skies may linger with highs only in the 80s.

Wednesday: A return of sunshine sends temperatures back into the 90s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the 80s and 90s.

Friday: More rain possible with a possible thundershower. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s.

Saturday: A weekend chance of a thundershower. Highs will be in the 70s.

Have a good week!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen