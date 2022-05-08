After seeing 2 to 3 inches of rainfall over the past three days, we will dry out as we head into this week. A few sprinkles early this morning with cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs Sunday will only be in the 50s, but with a breeze out there, temperatures will feel as if they were in the 40s. Clouds move out overnight, dropping temperatures into the upper 30s and lower 40s. No frost or freeze is expected. Highs rebound into the 60s Monday.

We reach back up into the 70s Tuesday, with highs returning to normal Wednesday. Temperatures soar above normal late week into the weekend. At the same time, the week will remain predominantly dry, with a chance of showers and storms moving into the region next weekend. Stay tuned for the latest!

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: Cloudy and cool. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5-15 mph. Highs will be in the low to mid-50s.

Monday: Sunny skies with highs in the middle 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with highs in the 70s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid-70s.

Thursday: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s.

Saturday: A chance of showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Have a wonderful week!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen