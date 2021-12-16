Surge of warmth could break records this afternoon

Thursday: Partly cloudy and very warm. Winds: SSW 8-12 mph, High: 64 (61-70)

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy with a few spotty rain showers possible. Winds: SW 5-10, Low: 48 (46-51)

Friday: Mostly cloudy skies. Winds: NW 5-10 mph, High: 60 (57-63), Low: 45 (42-47)

Saturday: Cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs will be in the middle to upper 50’s with lows in the 30’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs will be in the 40’s with lows in the 20’s.

Monday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 40’s with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

1st Day of Winter: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 40’s with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s with lows in the lower to middle 30’s.

Forecast Discussion

Clouds were back and didn’t allow us to have as much sunshine yesterday, but that still didn’t stop us from warming up into the 50’s. A warm front has moved north of the area overnight, and now the warmer air is even more noticeable. We’re starting out in the 40’s for the most part, and with some sunshine mixing in later we’ll be jumping well into the 60’s, possibly close to 70 degrees in a few spots. Record highs for today’s date are in this same temperature range, so this could be a record setting surge of warmth for a few spots. A cold front will be arriving tonight, but it’s going to be falling apart as it moves in, meaning we’ll only see a few spotty showers, at best.

This same front will be weakening so much that it will stall out over our area tomorrow. This will create plenty of clouds to end our work week, but we should still stay near the lower 60’s. A new area of low pressure will follow this stalled front out of the Southern Plains and arrive by tomorrow night. With better forcing and more available moisture in place, we’ll finally have a better chance at ending our bone-dry stretch. Showers will arrive with a new warm front, with the best chance of rain across the northern half of the viewing area. These same showers will become a bit more scattered into Saturday, but the chance for rain sticks around until a cold front arrives Saturday night. Temperatures will be a bit all over the place, with cooler 40’s and 50’s to the north where the steadier rain is, with 60’s still to the south.

Cooler air will file back in behind the cold front overnight into Sunday, finally ending this long warm stretch. It won’t be all that cold though, with highs still in the 40’s, which is seasonal but not bitter cold by any means. Breezy winds will be around on Sunday, which will make it feel a bit colder. After this, the days leading up to Christmas look very quiet, as a massive area of high pressure will keep any storm activity suppressed well to the south. That being said, it looks like we will not be seeing any sort of wintry precipitation at this rate, so a white Christmas is going to be tough to come by this year.

Have a great Thursday!

Meteorologist Damon Matson