Sunshine Wednesday won’t help to make it feel any warmer

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD TUESDAY! AS WINDS GRADUALLY CALM DOWN AND WE CLEAR OUT, TEMPERATURES OVERNIGHT WILL GO INTO A STEADY FREEFALL THROUGH THE LOW 20S. THIS SETS THE STAGE FOR A RATHER COLD RUN OF WEATHER THAT TAKES US THROUGH THURSDAY. HIGH TEMPERATURES ON WEDNESDAY MAY NOT GET OUT OF THE LOW TO MID 30S BEFORE WE TRY TO REACH 40 BY THURSDAY. A BRIEF RETURN TO THE LOW 50S ARRIVES ON FRIDAY BEFORE WE FALL BACK INTO THE 40S THROUGH THE WEEKEND. ALL THE WHILE, WE’LL REMAIN DRY THROUGH THE START OF NEXT WEEK. HIGH PRESSURE WILL BUILD TOWARD THE REGION OVERNIGHT, WINDS SHOULD DIMINISH SOME BUT IT WILL BE VERY COLD FOR THIS TIME OF

YEAR. MIN TEMPS WILL RANGE FROM THE SINGLE DIGITS IN THE MOUNTAINS, TO THE TEENS AND 20S ACROSS THE REST OF THE AREA. WIND CHILLS BELOW ZERO ARE EXPECTED IN THE MOUNTAINS WITH SINGLE DIGITS AND TEENS ELSEWHERE. ARCTIC HIGH PRESSURE WILL BUILD OVERHEAD WEDNESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT, BRINGING VERY COLD CONDITIONS FOR THIS TIME OF YEAR. HIGHS WEDNESDAY WILL RANGE FROM THE 20S IN THE MOUNTAINS TO THE 30S ACROSS OTHER LOCATIONS AND LOWS WILL RANGE FROM THE TEENS IN COLDER VALLEYS TO THE 20S ACROSS MOST OTHER LOCATIONS.

SOUTHERLY WINDS WILL USHER IN SOMEWHAT MILDER AIR ON THURSDAY AHEAD OF A COLD FRONT APPROACHING FROM THE MIDWEST. THERE’S NOT MUCH MOISTURE SO PRECIPITATION IS UNLIKELY THURSDAY INTO THURSDAY EVENING. LONG- RANGE MODELS OVER THE WEEKEND INTO EARLY NEXT WEEK REGARDING A STORM TO OUR SOUTH, SHOW THAT SOME RAIN IS POSSIBLE, BUT NOT A GIVEN LATE ON SUNDAY. STAY TUNED FOR FURTHER DETAILS ABOUT THE WEEKEND.

HERE’S A LOOK AT YOUR EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: BECOMING MOSTLY CLEAR AND COLD. LOWS: 17-22. NORTHWEST WINDS AT 5 TO 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY AND COLD. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID 30S.

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 30S TO LOW 40S.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE LOW 50S.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY AND COLD. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 30S TO LOW 40S.

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE MID 40S.

MONDAY: INCREASING CLOUDINESS. HIGHS AROUND 50 DEGREES.

TUESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS AROUND 40 DEGREES.

