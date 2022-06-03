Happy Friday! The cold front that brought us a few storms Thursday continues to move offshore this morning. High pressure will begin to build in late this morning. We will see some high clouds this morning. And will gradually clear this evening. Temperatures today will be a bit cooler than the last couple of days, with highs getting into the upper 70s and lower 80s. It will be a nice night to get outside. Lows will dip into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Mostly clear skies are what to expect for our evening. High pressure will remain in control through the weekend. Dry conditions and mostly clear conditions are what to expect for our Saturday and Sunday. Highs this weekend will be in the lower 80s and the humidity will be low. Rain could return to our area late Monday into Tuesday. A cold front will slowly approach our are Tuesday night into Wednesday bringing us rain. As this cold front approaches it could spark up a few thunderstorms, at this time the severe threat looks to be low. But we will keep our eye out for any localize flooding.

Here is a look at the 7 day

EXTENDED FORECAST:

FRI-YAY!: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies with lows in the mid 50s and lower 60s.

SATURDAY: Sunshine returns! Highs in the lower to mid 80s and lows in the lower 50s and lower 60s.

SUNDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the lower 80s and lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a chance of rain. Highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s.

TUESDAY: Scattered showers with a chance of rain and possible thunderstorms. Highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a chance of rain with highs in the lower to upper 80s and lows in the lower to upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 80s.

Enjoy your Friday!

-Weather Forecaster Brittany Ward