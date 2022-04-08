Friday: Morning sunshine and patchy fog will give way to clouds returning and isolated PM showers. Winds: WSW 10-15 mph, High: 60 (55-63)

Friday night: Cloudy with scattered showers, snow showers are likely to mix in across the mountains. Winds: W 5-10 mph, Low: 38 (33-41)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers, snow is likely to mix in again across the mountains. Winds: W 8-12 mph, High: 54 (49-57), Low: 35 (31-38)

Sunday: Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs will be in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s with lows in the 30’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 60’s with lows in the middle to upper 40’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 70’s with lows in the lower to middle 50’s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70’s with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers possible. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70’s with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

Forecast Discussion

Finally, finally most of the steady rain is gone. It stayed soggy with on and off rain continuing into last evening, but most of the night it has remained dry and most of the clouds have even cleared out. We’ll begin this Friday with some early sunshine and cool temperatures, but it should be quite beautiful. A low pressure center continues to spin away nearby over the Great Lakes, and with this still rather close the sunshine won’t last long. Clouds are going to return on a westerly wind into the afternoon, with isolated showers likely returning later as well. These showers will be on the lighter side, but they’ll continue into tonight. As temperatures fall into the 30’s, some snow showers are also going to be likely over the mountains.

We’ll be in for one more unsettled and cool day tomorrow as this same occluded low sticks around before finally moving east into Sunday. Expect plenty of clouds and cool temperatures in the 50’s, with continued chances for spotty showers under a similar west wind. Yet again, it’s going to remain cold enough over the mountains for some snow showers, but thankfully this shouldn’t amount to much accumulation with the recent above-freezing conditions. Some clearing will finally take place for Sunday, but we’ll still be stuck with the leftover cooler air from this system, with highs barely getting back toward 50 degrees.

Never fear warm weather fans, because things are going to take a sharp turn into early next week. After another chilly night, high pressure is going to slide in just to our south on Monday morning, kicking up southwest winds. We’ll quickly warm up into the 60’s, and with a warm front likely to move in as well this warm air will continue to intensify the rest of the week. Highs will climb into the upper 70’s for Tuesday and Wednesday, with overnight lows also staying rather mild. High pressure will be anchored just off the Atlantic Coast while a new storm system starts gaining strength over the Midwest. It looks like this high will be strong enough to keep sunshine and dry conditions around into next Thursday, but there’s still some uncertainty here. A few spotty showers and increasing clouds aren’t out of the question toward the end of next week.

Have a great Friday and weekend everyone!

Meteorologist Damon Matson