Sunshine and warmth highlights the start of the week

Monday: Mostly sunny skies. Winds: Light SW, High: 53 (49-56)

Monday night: Partly cloudy skies. Winds: Light WNW, Low: 33 (30-37)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. Winds: Light N, High: 54 (50-57), Low: 37 (33-40)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 50’s with lows in the lower to middle 40’s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with spotty rain showers possible. Highs will be in the lower to middle 60’s with lows in the 40’s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with spotty rain showers possible. Highs will be in the 50’s with lows in the 30’s.

Saturday: Cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs will be in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 40’s with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

Forecast Discussion

This weekend we saw quite the array of conditions, from warm and soggy to very windy and chilly. At the very least, sunshine finally returned yesterday and it’s here to stay for today as well. We have rather clear skies and chilly temperatures this morning, but after some time with the sunshine we’ll be warming back up again. Expect highs into the 50’s later this afternoon as a large area of high pressure keeps us very calm. Tonight’s conditions will feature a little bit of a chill, but many locations should stay just above freezing as we continue to warm up.

As mentioned above, high pressure is going to be the main player for the forecast through about mid-week. It’s going to be lingering almost overhead, but it will eventually head east and continue to bring in some warmth from the south. We’ll see the most noticeable warmth during the overnight hours Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs holding steady in the 50’s. Clouds will start increasing a bit late Wednesday into Thursday as the next low pressure center starts churning our direction. For the end of the week and into the upcoming weekend, the pattern will overall be more unsettled.

Questions do remain however as to where this storm will track exactly, and that could impact exactly what we see. Right now, trends are starting to favor a more northerly track, which would mean continued warmth and rain being the main precipitation type. There won’t be much rain Thursday with the initial warm front passage, with the bulk of any rain possible Thursday night. After a brief break, the cold front will already Friday and stall out into the weekend, giving us a more solid chance of scattered, steady rain showers on Saturday. All the while, temperatures will spike into the 60’s Thursday, drop a bit into the 50’s Friday and Saturday, then plummet back down again into the 40’s next Sunday.

Have a great Monday and enjoy the sunshine!

Meteorologist Damon Matson