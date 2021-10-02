Sunshine and warming temperatures Saturday

Expect beautiful sunshine Saturday after cool and crisp temperatures this morning. Unfortunately, these cool and crisp days will depart from us as we begin a new week. Highs will rise into the 80s, with lows in the 60s. A bit of humidity will return with a chance of on and off rain showers as early as Sunday evening.

Expect rain for Monday. The Washington, D.C., Baltimore, Md. metroplex will likely bring a quarter to three-quarters of an inch. The rest of the week will see on and off showers with cloudy skies. The chance of precipitation decreases Friday. Temperatures will return closer to normal to end the week into next weekend.

Climate models suggest warmer than average temperatures for most of October.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Sunday: Building clouds with highs in the 80s.

Monday: Overcast skies with rain likely. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s.

Tuesday: Hit or miss showers with overcast skies. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s.

Wednesday: Clouds likely with an on and off chance of rain. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Thursday: Overcast skies with a chance of rain with highs in the low to mid-70s.

Friday: A mix of clouds with a slight chance of precipitation. Highs will be in the low to mid-70s.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen