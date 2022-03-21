Monday: Mostly sunny skies. Winds: WNW 8-12 mph, High: 70 (68-74)

Monday night: Mostly clear skies. Winds: L&V, Low: 41 (38-44)

Tuesday: Increasing clouds with cooler temps to the north. Winds: NE 4-8 mph, High: 65 (62-69), Low: 48 (46-51)

Wednesday: Cloudy with PM showers. Highs will be in the 60’s with lows in the 50’s.

Thursday: Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60’s with lows in the 40’s.

Friday: Partly cloudy with isolated AM showers. Highs will be in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s with lows in the middle to upper 30’s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with spotty rain showers, rain and snow showers possible in the mountains. Highs will be in the 50’s with lows in the 30’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

Forecast Discussion

Go figure, on the first day of spring yesterday we ended up cooler and cloudier than most recent days. It was also cloudy a good majority of the day, but these clouds have dissipated overnight. While cooler conditions continue to kick this Monday off, we’re looking at a nice rebound into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s under plenty of sunshine by this afternoon. A strong area of high pressure will remain anchored across the East Coast into tonight, helping to continue clear skies and calm conditions tonight. More to the west, a rather potent storm system will be brewing and strengthening, and this system will impact our forecast by mid-week.

At least in the short-term, we’ll still get to enjoy one more beautiful day tomorrow. We’ll start with plenty of sunshine, but clouds will be returning steadily with time as that storm system from the west approaches. A backdoor cold front, separate from the main system to the west, will drop north to south as well tomorrow. This will create a bit of a temperature divide, with cooler readings near 60 degrees to the north while those to the south will be closer to 70 degrees. We stay dry on Tuesday night, but then showers will be arriving on Wednesday. Some showers over the mountains can’t be ruled out in the morning, but the soggiest weather arrives in the afternoon for everyone, with rain continuing to fall into Wednesday night.

This rain will be very welcome with how dry it’s been of late, and it looks like it will continue to be in play toward the end of the week. Scattered showers will remain possible on Thursday as this system slows down and nearly stalls overhead. Finally, a cold front will swing through on Friday morning, wrapping up the showers and dropping temperatures a bit. After a small break Friday night, a clipper system looks to swing in as the weekend begins with a stormy pattern continuing to linger around. This clipper system could produce some snow showers over the mountains, as temperatures will take quite the tumble under steady northwest flow. The rest of us to the east will see plenty of clouds, feel a bit chilly, and spotty rain showers could fall as well on Saturday. Clearing out but staying chilly next Sunday.

Have a great start to the week!

Meteorologist Damon Matson