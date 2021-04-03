Sunny skies with a few clouds coming later

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Sunny to start with a few clouds to come in late. Highs will be in the 50s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies to start the day, but winds may break a few clouds later. Highs will be in the 60s. Winds may gust up to 20 mph.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the 60s.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 60s and 70s.

Wednesday: A chance of rain with high temperatures in the 70s.

Thursday: A chance of rain with a mix of clouds. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s.

Friday: A bit of a breeze with a chance of rain. Highs will be in the 60s.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen