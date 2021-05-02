Sunny skies Sunday turn stormy Monday

Nice, sunny, and warm Sunday with highs in the 80s. Warm and humid conditions come Monday with showers for the morning with a few storms during the afternoon. All storms, for now, seem to be below severe limits, but we will keep you informed about any changes that come our way.

Pop-up thundershowers are possible Tuesday but will generally be hit-or-miss with humid conditions. The cold front coming through Wednesday could bring a few storms but will mainly bring a cooldown and return temperatures closer to the average for the rest of the week into early next weekend.

We may see a shower on Friday, but that is still a good ways out. Stay tuned for the latest.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: Sunny skies turn partly cloudy. Highs will be in the 80s.

Monday: A chance of showers in the morning with a few storms during the afternoon. Highs will be in the 70s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with hit or miss thundershowers. Highs will be in the 80s.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of thunderstorms.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with highs in the 60s and 70s.

Friday: A chance of showers with highs in the 60s.

Saturday; Partly sunny skies with highs in the 60s.

Have a wonderful week!

Meteorologists Derek Bowen